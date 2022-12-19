New Leamington choir holds first concert and is still recruiting members

The Leamington Singers formed in September and meets weekly during term time at the recently rebuilt St Nicholas church in Radford Semele.

The Leamington Singers in concert

A new Leamington choir has held its first concert and is still recruiting new members for 2023.

At the recently rebuilt St Nicholas church in Radford Semele in front of family and friends last week, The Leamington Singers performed a variety of numbers from their current repertoire including songs from stage shows, gospel and pop songs as well as some Christmas carols, many of which have been specially arranged by musical director Mike Horth.

The choir, which was formed in September 2022 after the demise of another choir, meets every Tuesday evening during school term-time between 8pm and 9.30pm at the church – ‘where the acoustics are excellent’.

.At the weekly sessions there is a relaxed but enthusiastic atmosphere where members can really put their hearts into singing in a group.

There are no auditions.

All members need is pleasure in music of all kinds and the wish to sing in a cheerful, motivated, group.

The Spring Term starts on Tuesday January 3 and those who are interested are invited to come along and see for themselves at any time.

The charge is £8 per session.

Those who arrive at around 7.30pm can meet and chat to other members over a hot drink and biscuits.

All voices and age groups are welcome and, at the moment, there are vacancies for male singers in particular.