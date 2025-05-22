New living labyrinth in Leamington church grounds will be launched next month

Work on a new living labyrinth in the grounds of All Saints Parish church in Leamington is now all but complete.

ARC (Achieving Results for Communities) has been working closely with the church to create the labryrinth.

It is sited on the triangular patch of grass between Gloucester Street and Church Walk and is based on the one at Arundel Castle in West Sussex.

Planting has been carried out in recent weeks and volunteers have been watering and maintaining.

A photo of the work taking place on the new living labyrinth in the grounds of All Saints' Parish church in Leamington. Credit: Dominic Day.

People are invited to get a bird’s view at the Wild Patches event to celebrate Big Green Week at the church on Saturday June 7 from 11am to 3pm.

At the event, pupils from St Peter’s Primary School and Shrubland Street Primary School will plant sunflowers to be part of the labryrinth.

Project photographer Dominic Day will also show a timelapse video of the project.

There will also be live painting with Brink Contemporary Arts, tours of the church bell tower and more.