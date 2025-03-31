New market at Warwick's historic Lord Leycester set to start this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new market is set to be launched in Warwick this week at one of the town’s historic landmarks.

The market will open at the Lord Leycester site in High Street on Wednesday (April 2) and will be held on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

It will feature a small selection of food and drink-focused stalls and has been created by Warwick Town Council in response to its ‘vision workshops’, where members of the community spoke of their desire for somewhere to buy fresh fruit and veg in the town centre.

A new market is set to be launched at the Lord Leycester this week. Photo supplied

Stalls will vary week by week, but confirmed stallholders already include: fruit and veg, artisan pies, Indian fare including samosa made fresh on site, artisan cheese, homemade brownies and baking kits, natural dog treats, as well as French charcuterie, pate, terrines, and baguettes.

The stalls have been made by local carpenter Tony Hemming and will line the entrance to the historic Medieval buildings.

Kelly Scott, Warwick town centre manager, said: “During our town vision workshops, the local community expressed a desire for somewhere to purchase fresh produce following the closure of Marks and Spencer in the town centre.

"At the town council we’re working tirelessly to find an occupier for that unit, as we are for all empty units in the town centre, but in the meantime we have found our own unique Warwick solution to this particular need in the form of a compact, artisan market.

“Not only will the Wednesday market provide people with somewhere to buy fresh produce during the week, it also provides yet another reason to come into Warwick town centre, and shows how our local community can pull together to create something individual for Warwick.

“The stalls themselves have been handmade and are modelled on those that featured in ‘A Christmas Carol’ when it was filmed in Warwick – another reminder of just how unique our town is.

"Add that to the remarkable setting of the Lord Leycester, and the addition of an artisan market to what is already a thriving independent retail offering, and this really is another bonus of a visit to Warwick town centre.”

The market will be launched on April 2 with a ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Dave Skinner and attended by various dignitaries.

It will run from 10am to 4pm at the Lord Leycester, with the potential to become more frequent if it proves a hit.

Dr Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “We are excited to host the Warwick TownCouncil initiative to provide a Wednesday Warwick market. It will be a small and traditionalmarket set against the backdrop of the medieval buildings of the Lord Leycester – a perfect venue.”