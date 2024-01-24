New market heading to Kenilworth selling homemade gifts and treats for Valentine’s Day

A new market will be taking place in Talisman Shopping Centre ahead of Valentine's Day. Photo supplied

A new market will be coming to Kenilworth selling homemade gifts and treats ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Talisman Shopping Centre will host its first Valentine’s Market on February 10 from 10am to 4pm, with up to 35 traders.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stalls will be selling items such as perfumes, candles, soaps, homemade cards, and food such as cheese, homemade cookies and cakes.

The market will be operated by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the firm behind the Christmas and spring markets in Talisman, the town’s weekly market and the summer food festival.

Jamie Walker, company director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said he wanted to host a new market after getting positive feedback from traders about previous markets in the shopping centre.

He said: “Our traders have enjoyed great success with our many markets in Talisman, and we’re confident the new Valentine’s Market will be no different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Gifts for a loved one on Valentine’s Day can sometimes be hard to source, so we’ve put everything in one place to make it as easy as possible to buy the ideal present.

“Our traders are all independent small businesses, so knowing that they can sell at a market like this and get reliably strong customer footfall is really important.

“It was a straight-forward process to get the market in the diary, and traders were delighted that they are getting another chance to sell their products in Talisman this year.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the market and we hope we can help Kenilworth residents find that perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – added: “CJ’s Events Warwickshire hosting another market in Talisman is a real vote of confidence in its location and its ability to draw in customers.