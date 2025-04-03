New Mayor Elect announced to take on the chains of office for Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Mayor of Warwick is set to take on the chains of office next month - and members of the community are being invited to attend the official ceremony.

On Thursday March 27 at the full council meeting, Warwick Town Council voted unanimously for Councillor Jackie D’Arcy to become the Mayor Elect of Warwick.

Cllr D’Arcy is set to formally become the Mayor of Warwick on Thursday May 22 at the annual Mayor Making Ceremony.

Councillor Jackie D’Arcy has been chosen as the Mayor Elect of Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

On being elected she said: “I feel truly honoured and privileged to have been elected as Mayor Elect by my fellow Warwick town councillors and look forward to representing and supporting residents, local charities and businesses in maintaining and nurturing Warwick’s vibrancy and diversity.

“My theme for the upcoming civic year is resilience.

"The people of Warwick have demonstrated positive adaptation to the challenges we have had to face in recent years and no doubt we will continue to be resilient in the future.

"As your Mayor Elect for 2025 to 2026, I look forward to nurturing future growth within our community relationships and networks. “

The council also voted in Cllr Simon Pargeter as Deputy Mayor Elect, meaning that he is due to take the role of Deputy Mayor of Warwick.

The Mayor Making Ceremony is due to be held at the St Mary’s Church at 6.30pm and is open to the public who are all welcome to attend.

The Mayor’s diary is co-ordinated by Angela Clarke at the town council, who can be contacted via email: [email protected]