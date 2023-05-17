New Mayor of Warwick takes over the chains of office after official ceremony

A new deputy mayor has also been appointed

A new mayor has been elected for Warwick this week.

On Tuesday evening (May 16), Warwick Town Council held its annual town meeting, which also includes the mayor-making.

Councillor Oliver Jacques has been elected as the Mayor of Warwick for 2023/24. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

The meeting and ceremony took place in St Mary’s Church and members of the public were welcome to attend the event.

Cllr Oliver Jacques was elected as the new mayor, taking over from Parminder Singh Birdi.

At the event, Cllr Dave Skinner was elected as the deputy mayor.

Cllr Oliver Jacques said: “I am honoured and privileged to have been elected as the new Mayor and would like to thank residents and colleagues for giving me this opportunity.

"I look forward to promoting our town, residents and businesses in the year ahead.”

