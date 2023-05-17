Bridgestone says the site is also powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Two Olympic gold medallists recently reopened a company’s headquarters in Warwick after it was refurbished.

Swimmer Adam Peaty and BMX athlete Charlotte Worthington officially reopened tyre company Bridgestone’s site in Tachbrook Park.

Bridgestone’s north region Vice President Andrea Manenti with Olympic gold medallists Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington. Photo supplied

The pair are also Bridgestone’s gold medal ambassadors.

The headquarters is home to the sales and back-office support teams and will now house the Webfleet Solutions team and the new site also has open spaces so groups and schools can visit.

Bridgestone’s north region Vice President Andrea Manenti said: “It was a huge honour to welcome Adam and Charlotte to our offices and officially reopen them for our colleagues.

Olympic gold medallists Charlotte Worthington and Adam Peaty at the reopening of Bridgestone in Warwick. Photo supplied

“The investment in our Warwick headquarters is so much more than an office refurbishment, but a commitment to our employees, our partners and the community.”