Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Olympic gold medallists reopen company's headquarters in Warwick

Bridgestone says the site is also powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:34 BST

Two Olympic gold medallists recently reopened a company’s headquarters in Warwick after it was refurbished.

Read More
New Warwickshire County Council chairman is following in late father’s footsteps

Swimmer Adam Peaty and BMX athlete Charlotte Worthington officially reopened tyre company Bridgestone’s site in Tachbrook Park.

Bridgestone’s north region Vice President Andrea Manenti with Olympic gold medallists Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington. Photo suppliedBridgestone’s north region Vice President Andrea Manenti with Olympic gold medallists Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington. Photo supplied
Bridgestone’s north region Vice President Andrea Manenti with Olympic gold medallists Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The pair are also Bridgestone’s gold medal ambassadors.

The headquarters is home to the sales and back-office support teams and will now house the Webfleet Solutions team and the new site also has open spaces so groups and schools can visit.

Bridgestone says the site is also powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Bridgestone’s north region Vice President Andrea Manenti said: “It was a huge honour to welcome Adam and Charlotte to our offices and officially reopen them for our colleagues.

Olympic gold medallists Charlotte Worthington and Adam Peaty at the reopening of Bridgestone in Warwick. Photo suppliedOlympic gold medallists Charlotte Worthington and Adam Peaty at the reopening of Bridgestone in Warwick. Photo supplied
Olympic gold medallists Charlotte Worthington and Adam Peaty at the reopening of Bridgestone in Warwick. Photo supplied

“The investment in our Warwick headquarters is so much more than an office refurbishment, but a commitment to our employees, our partners and the community.”

The Bridgestone UK team in Warwick, with gold medal ambassadors Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington who officially reopened their offices. Photo suppliedThe Bridgestone UK team in Warwick, with gold medal ambassadors Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington who officially reopened their offices. Photo supplied
The Bridgestone UK team in Warwick, with gold medal ambassadors Adam Peaty and Charlotte Worthington who officially reopened their offices. Photo supplied