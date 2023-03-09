As part of the new Whitnash Civic Centre & Library project, the already established measured mile track at Acre Close park needed to be moved to Washbourne Field nearby. Meanwhile, funding has been secured to refurbish the multi-use games area at the park.

Whitnash residents can now put their best foot forward on a new measured mile track at a park in the town.

However, due to the footprint of the new building, and with the new football and rugby pitches being repositioned, it was clear that

Cllr Judy Falp, Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin, Cllr Rob Margrave, and Cllr Adrian Barton all put their best foot forward on the new measured mile path at Washbourne Field.

there was very limited scope to retain the measured mile track at Acre Close.

The original track had been installed using grant funding some years ago.

Rather than lose the facility altogether, it was decided to look at the possibility of creating something similar at Washbourne Field instead.

Washbourne Field has benefitted from considerable investment in recent times, thanks to Whitnash Town Council, which secured funding to completely replace and upgrade the play equipment and put in new security measures, paths and benches.

The new measured mile track is the latest addition to Washbourne Field, and was funded by both Whitnash Town Council and thanks to the work of Whitnash Residents Association, town councillors and Warwick district councillors.

As part of the new Whitnash Civic Centre & Library project, Acre Close park has seen many changes and improvements in the last couple of

years.

However, the multi-use games area at the park has been looking tired for some time.

It was originally built with grant funding many years ago and it has remained well used ever since.

Since the new Civic Centre project has been largely completed and the football and rugby pitches recommissioned, Whitnash Town Council has turned its attention to other areas which require refurbishment and the games area was one such area.

Whitnash Residents Association councillors on Warwick District Council managed to secure funding from both Warwick District Council and the National Lottery.