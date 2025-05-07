New monument honouring area’s heritage and history unveiled in Warwickshire village
Situated on the corner of White Lias Way, the monument has been delivered as part of the new Taylor Wimpey and Barratt and David Wilson developments Valiant Fields, Aston Grange and Heritage Grange.
The monument, which has a distinctive ‘wings and wheels’ theme - as a nod to the manufacturing and military history of the area - was designed by 14 year old Maggie Johnson.
Maggie was the guest of honour at the unveiling, pulling the cloth to reveal her creation to the local community.
Maggie’s design was selected several years ago after Taylor Wimpey and Barratt and David Wilson Homes organised a competition with her primary school, Lighthorne Heath Primary, to help create a focal point for the community for the years to come.
Maggie, who has since moved onto Kineton High School, said: “I really enjoyed unveiling the monument that I designed.
"I hope to go onto studying interior design so it’s just brilliant to say I’ve had a design sculpted in real life.
"It’s been great to take part and I look forward to seeing it every time I pass it.”
Mark Nickols, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see Maggie’s creation come to life and be permanently installed in Upper Lighthorne - her innovative design is a fantastic way of marking the history of the area.”
The design was sculpted by Andy Langley of Art Fabrications.