New mural created on hoardings surrounding swimming pool site in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council's Green Spaces team approached Brink Contemporary Arts to design and produce the work

A new mural has been created at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council's Green Spaces team approached Brink Contemporary Arts to design and produce the work on hoarding that currently surrounds the swimming pool developments and the uncovered archaeological remains.

The artwork features animals that have been turned into original characters with different costumes that appear to be taking part in a serious discussion.

The mural by Brink Contemporary Arts at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

The aim is to draw attention to the obscured entrance to the children's playground and also to brighten the area.

Brink curator Tim Robottom said "It’s such an honour to have had the opportunity to produce this mural in a place I grew up in.

"The response from visitors while we were working was incredibly positive and people were very interested in the process and the content of the mural.”