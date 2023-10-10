Register
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

New mural created on hoardings surrounding swimming pool site in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council's Green Spaces team approached Brink Contemporary Arts to design and produce the work
By Oliver Williams
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new mural has been created at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council's Green Spaces team approached Brink Contemporary Arts to design and produce the work on hoarding that currently surrounds the swimming pool developments and the uncovered archaeological remains.

The artwork features animals that have been turned into original characters with different costumes that appear to be taking part in a serious discussion.

The mural by Brink Contemporary Arts at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.The mural by Brink Contemporary Arts at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.
The mural by Brink Contemporary Arts at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.
Most Popular

The aim is to draw attention to the obscured entrance to the children's playground and also to brighten the area.

Read More
Community in Lighthorne Heath invited to join a litter pick competition - with p...

Brink curator Tim Robottom said "It’s such an honour to have had the opportunity to produce this mural in a place I grew up in.

"The response from visitors while we were working was incredibly positive and people were very interested in the process and the content of the mural.”

Follow Brink on Instagram: @brinkstreetart or Facebook: Brink Contemporary Arts

Related topics:InstagramFacebook