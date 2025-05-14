New mural in Leamington brings part of town's history to life

The new mural in Leamington created by Emily of Mama Murals.

A new community-focused mural has been unveiled at Market Corner in South Leamington, celebrating the area’s rich local history and voices from its past.

Created by muralist Emily of Mama Murals, the artwork draws inspiration from the Leamington History Group’s research and the childhood memories of Tessa, a former resident who lived in the area during the 1950s.

The mural stands beneath a plaque reading Market Corner 1923, and references the shops that were at the heart of the community in the 50s and those that are still there now.

Emily said: “Local residents have been stopping by to find out what is going on and share their own memories of the area.

"It has been uplifting hearing the positive responses from the community.

“Everyone is happy to see some colour being brought to this little corner of town.”

The project was independently funded by Emily.

It is part of her wider mission to uplift the area through female-led street art.