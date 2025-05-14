Wartime memories and cream tea bring VE Day to life at Leamington care home

A Leamington care home has marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a day of reflection, learning and celebration, bringing residents, families and friends together.

The day started at Jubilee House with a screening of a VE Day documentary focusing on Leamington.

This was followed by a talk delivered by David Morse, a renowned archivist and vice chair of the Leamington History Group.

His talk, The St. Paul’s Watch: Defence and Defiance, offered residents an engaging look at wartime resilience, enhanced by a selection of original artefacts.

VE Day 80 celebrations at Jubilee House in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The session was interactive and full of fascinating detail, sparking conversation and nostalgia among the residents, who were thrilled to hear David will be returning soon for another talk.

In the lead-up to the celebration, residents had been busy preparing handmade decorations, sharing memories, and listening to wartime favourites, with Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again proving especially popular around the home.

In the afternoon, families and friends joined residents in the Bistro and garden for a traditional cream tea, complete with scones, Victoria sponge, and the warm companionship of a shared moment of remembrance.

One of Jubilee House’s residents, Rosemary, recalled her own memories of VE Day and was recently interviewed by students from Warwick Prep School about her wartime experiences.

The day offered her and others the opportunity to reflect on the past while enjoying the present.

Lydia Orsmond, Events Manager at Jubilee House, said: “It was a beautiful balance of remembrance and celebration.

"From David’s insightful talk to the laughter shared over cream tea, it was a day filled with reflection, stories, and smiles.”