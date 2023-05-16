New North Leamington sustainability group to launch in Cubbington next month

Sustainabillington’s event aims to celebrate existing activities and to inspire new activities in Lillington, Cubbington and the wider Leamington area.

A new sustainability group to cover the north Leamington area and beyond will be launched at a free event in Cubbington next month.

Sustainabillington will hold the event at the village hall in Broadway on June 3 from 10am to 12.30pm.

The event will reflect the growing wave of green awareness shown by The Green Party’s strong performance in the recent local elections.

Cubbington Village Hall. Picture supplied.

The morning will include low carbon talks from a range of experts, as well as beautiful recycled hats, a roving selfie pledge board, the winners of a low carbon poetry competition, and a theatre sketch about a confused recycler called Lord Forgive Me For I Have Binned.

Cubbington choir The Harmoneers have recorded their own version of Michael Jackson’s Earth Song for the event.

The morning is being organised in partnership with The Low Carbon Warwickshire Network and the Royal Society of the Arts.

Event organiser and poet Matt Black said: “Most people now are trying hard to live lower carbon lives, and we just want to make this easier - and more enjoyable - for our community.

"Our morning of talks will give people the chance to do things together, either quick and easy things or longer term, more ambitious projects.”