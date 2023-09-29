New nursery and pre-school set to open in Warwick
A new nursery and pre-school is set to open in Warwick later this year.
Its launch was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 20 and was attended by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, alongside prospective parents who were invited to see the facilities for the first time.
Located in Midcounties’ Headquarters at Co-operative House in the Warwick Technology Park, the new Your Co-op Little Pioneers Nursery and pre-school has space for up to 68 children aged three months to five years and will provide on-site childcare to Midcounties colleagues, as well as for surrounding businesses and the community.
Sally Bonnar, chief operating officer for childcare at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “The opening of this fantastic site is a milestone moment for our childcare business.”
The nursery is yet to confirm an opening date.