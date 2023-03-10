Not-for-profit organisation We Do Tennis says it will offer a community-based programme with the aim of getting people ofall ages and backgrounds involved in the sport

A new operator has been announced for the public tennis courts in Leamington and Warwick.

Warwick District Council (WDC) started the tender process for the operation of the courts at Victoria Park and Christchurch Gardens in Leamington and St Nicholas Park in Warwick in December.

And council has today (Friday March 10) announced not-for-profit organisation We Do Tennis as the successful bidder in that process.

The tennis courts and pavilion at Victoria Park in Leamington.

Andy Moss, head of We Do Tennis parks commented: “We Do Tennis is focused on improving, growing, and securing the future of tennis at all levels.

We are extremely excited to be working with WDC and the residents of the local area to provide a first-class tennis offering.

"Improving the facilities is a great first step and our role is to activate tennis in the area and get lots of happy people with a racket in their hand, using the courts at all three sites for years to come.”

Tennis coach Claire Pomfret had ran VP Tennis on the courts at Victoria park since 2012 and had fought hard to keep the club operating there.

She closed the club in November.

Claire had launched a petition against the tender process and over the years she had also fought for resurfacing of the courts and improved facilities.

And club members and residents had also shown their support for her to retain the management of the courts during the process.

Councillor Judith Falp, WDC’s portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure and environment said: “When we laid out our brief for the tender, we were looking for an operator that would have a commitment to the local community at its heart as well as being able to provide a sustainable business model to enable the council to continue to invest, maintain and improve the public tennis facilities for the whole district.

"We are confident that working in partnership with We Do Tennis we can fully achieve our ambitions.”

