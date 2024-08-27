New owners of Rugby's Brownsover Hall hope to turn it back into hotel, according to early reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new owners of Rugby's Brownsover Hall hope to turn it back into a hotel, according to early reports.

Rumours about its future have been surfacing after the historic mansion suddenly closed its doors, making all staff redundant.

Brownsover Hall Hotel said that a new purchaser for the property has been found, but - despite questions from us - did not specify what would happen to the Grade II listed building.

However, insolvency practitioners Bridge Newland, who have been instructed with assisting the business into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation, told The Advertiser that they have been informed the new purchaser intends to reopen the building as a hotel after a long refurbishment.

Brownsover Hall Hotel (Photo: Google).

Ben Robson from Bridge Newland said the hard work of getting refunds to customers and wages to staff is underway.

Shocked staff told us how they were called into a meeting at short notice on Thursday (August 22) to be told that the hotel was closing and that they had lost their jobs.

There was a huge amount of sadness and anger in the community and some former workers said they are still in the dark on what happens next – but Mr Robson said emails have gone out to staff with the information they need.

And details will be sent out this week to customers on how they can claim back money.

Bridge Newland said: “Early review of the booking site cancellation policies suggests that as deposits made with the majority of each booking site are retained until the customer has received their stay, refunds from the various booking sites may be possible, providing there wasn’t a no-refunds policy. Therefore, customers are advised to review their booking confirmation for further details of the cancellation policy and seek to contact the company where their booking was made, to request a refund or an alternative location.”

The decision date for liquidation is expected to be September 9.

Many businesses have stepped in to help those in need, including Draycote Hotel who said that they "may be in a position to help with those who have had weddings and events cancelled".

In last week's statement, the hotel said: "It is with regret that we must inform you that Brownsover Hall Hotel ceased to trade on 22nd August 2024 and will no longer be able to accommodate any current or future bookings. This decision has been taken to avoid further losses and following the surrender of its licence to trade by the property owners.

"Any customers who have paid deposits for services which they will no longer receive should contact their bank, card provider or payment facility as any payment paid by a credit card, or by a payment facility such as PayPal, will be covered by credit indemnity insurance which allows for customers to be repaid by their provider if the payment is above £100 where the service will not be received.

"Unfortunately, most debit cards do not provide credit indemnity insurance and BACS & CHAPS payments will often also not be covered. Therefore, if your provider confirms that it is not responsible for making a repayment to you, your claim will rank as an unsecured creditor within the insolvency process. However, given the limited assets owned by the company, creditors should note that a dividend to unsecured creditors is not likely here.”