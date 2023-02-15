New owners of Warwick's iconic Racehorse pub keen to be 'at the centre of the community'

They took over the site in November and quickly reopened to the public

The new owners of Warwick's iconic Racehorse pub said they are keen to be 'at the centre of the community' after reopening last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2022, it was announced that No. 34 Garden and Grill in Stratford Road – formerly the Racehorse – had gone into administration.

The Racehorse, Stratford Road, Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

No. 34 Garden and Grill opened in the site on March 3 2022.

In November, new owners were found and restored the pub to its former name – including the iconic racehorse statue outside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Boulton, who now runs the business, said: “We took over the racehorse on November 3 and then re-opened the doors on November 17.

“I spent about a year looking for the right site and when I walked in the racehorse, I just knew that it was the one. I love how open plan it is, and the conservatory is a fantastic extension to the main building.

The Racehorse, Stratford Road, Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

“I am based in Leicestershire so not far but have always loved the area, working for a bit previously in Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have currently made some small changes to the site. The menu has changed dramatically with lunch offers and Sunday carvery available, the biggest change is that we reverted back to the original name – the racehorse.

“We are looking at making some bigger changes in the next couple of months with the plan to re-decorate the inside and get a garden area ready for summer.”

Laura said the reaction to the reopening has gone well.

The Racehorse, Stratford Road, Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was keen for the pub to be called the racehorse again as I think that’s what people know it has and want it to be.

“I want to the pub to be the centre of the community, and I think its name is a massive part of that.

"We have had a fantastic reaction to being re-open, meeting lots of fantastic people and we are really enjoying being a part of the community.

"We appreciate the people so much that was come and tried the food and left some fantastic feedback and reviews.”

Advertisement

Advertisement