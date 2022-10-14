Warwick pub goes into administration less than a year after reopening with a new look and a new name

No.34 Garden & Grill. Picture supplied.

A Warwick pub has gone into administration less than a year after it re-opened with a new look and a new name.

No. 34 Garden and Grill in Stratford Road - formerly the Racehorse - announced the sad news on its Facebook page today (Friday October 14).

The post said: "It’s with great sadness that we announce that No.34 Garden & Grill has entered into administration and must close its doors for good.

“Our hope is that our brewery Everards will find suitable new tenants to take on this wonderful community pub / restaurant as soon as possible.

“Over 50 pubs are closing every month and for all of those businesses still surviving we wish you well and sincerely hope there’s a rapid turnaround for the hospitality sector.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our team, suppliers and whole community for supporting our journey, albeit a short one.”

The ‘botanical dining destination' was the brainchild of Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby, who run Kenilworth’s oldest pub, the Virgins and Castle, as well as award-winning catering business Caviar and Chips and Shropshire-based boutique wedding venue Stockton House.