New owners set to take the helm of one of Warwick’s popular award-winning pubs

Tom and his family have been running the pub for nearly 10 years.

New owners are set to take over the helm of one of Warwick’s popular award-winning pubs.

Tom Douglas, who is well-known around the town, has announced he and his family will be stepping back from the Old Post Office pub in West Street.

New owners are set to take over the Old Post Office pub in Warwick. Photo supplied

Following the sale of Rigsby’s cellar bar (now The Eagle) in 2022, wife and husband partnership Rachel Silverthorne and Tim Maccabee will take on The Old Post Office from April 10, reuniting the two pubs under one ownership.

The Old Post Office has become a firm favourite in Warwick, both among locals and visitors specialising in cask and craft ales plus a range of ciders.

For nearly 10 years, the Old Post Office was run by Tom Douglas, his wife Gill and daughter Gemma and the pub was a frequent award winner – including CAMRA branch pub of the year and cider pub of the year.

Tom said: “I’ve had a long career as a publican, in Warwick, Barford, Edgehill and many other places over the years.

“It’s time now to enjoy being on the other side of the bar and let Tim and Rachel put in the hard work.

"We had the chance to create the OPO back in 2014 and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved, establishing it as a pub of real character with a thriving local community.

"We’ve liked what Tim and Rachel have done at The Eagle and feel we’re passing the OPO on to trusted hands to take it on to the next phase of life.”

Commenting on the purchase, Tim Maccabee said: “We’re more than delighted to be given the opportunity to take the OPO into a new phase.

"While we conducted a complete refit of Rigsby’s cellar bar, turning it into The Eagle back in 2022, there won’t be any such transformation this time around – the OPO is the OPO and will retain its unique and charming character.