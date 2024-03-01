New owners take over the helm of Warwick shop which has been in the town for 46 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New owners have taken over the helm of a shop in Warwick which has been in the town for 46 years.

Jenny Weston and Doug Thrower took over the gift shop Present Days in Swan Street on February 2.

Jenny Weston and Doug Thrower took over Present Days in February. Photo by Present Days

The pair took over the shop after the previous owners, who opened the shop in 1977, decided to retire. They also kept on all the staff.

Present Days was only closed for half a day turning the take over.

The shop is well-known in the town and stock various brands and is also known for its Jellycat soft toys.

When asked what inspired them to take over Present Days, Jenny said: “We already have another shop in Leicester, which is much smaller and wanted to expand our business portfolio.

Inside the shop. Photo by Present Days

"The Jellycat toy agent mark told me the business was for sale so we emailed the owners straight away for a viewing because we knew it was well established.”

Since taking over, the team at the shop have been refreshing the inside of the shop such as painting units and reorganising the shop floor so help make more room for visitors.

Speaking to the Warwick community, Jenny said: “Present days is staying. And we are not making too many changes, just small amendments to make it a better shopping experience.

“We are also bringing in at least 15 new companies into the shop.”