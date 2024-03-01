Register
Warwick Castle named in top 10 list for castle wedding venues in the UK

It came in at number nine.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT
Warwick Castle has been named in a top 10 list for castle wedding venues in the UK.

The research was done by photo wall art creator StoryBoards by analysing user-generated review data from wedding planning site Hitched.co.uk, to identify UK regions with the highest quantity of top-rated castles by creating an overall rating score.

Warwick Castle has been named in a top 10 list for castle wedding venues in the UK. Photo by Warwick CourierWarwick Castle has been named in a top 10 list for castle wedding venues in the UK. Photo by Warwick Courier
Warwick Castle, was ranked as number nine on the list.

According to the research, the castle has 49 five-star reviews and is the highest-rated castle for weddings in Warwickshire.

Hedingham Castle in Essex took the top spot.

A spokesperson from StoryBoards said: “Recently engaged couples will be looking to investigate the great venues available in the nation.

"Some may be hoping to find their dream castle, picturesque barn, or romantic woodland to fulfill their fantasies - therefore, knowing where to look is very important, and this research provides a valuable guide for couples.”

