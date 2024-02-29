Pop icon Chaka Khan announces concert at Warwick Castle this summer
She will open The Castle Sessions season of concerts at the historic venue with her career-spanning show A Celebration of 50 Years In Music on Wednesday July 3.
Tickets for the show will be on sale from 10am tomorrow (Friday March 1).
Tickets for other shows in the season from Craig David Presents TS5, The Darkness, JLS and MIKA are on sale now.
Chaka’s show will also include a guest appearance from Corrine Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows.
Chaka Khan was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, marking an incredible 50 years of musical excellence in which time she has won 10 Grammy Awards.
For more information and tickets for all of The Castle Sessions shows visit https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/the-castle-sessions/