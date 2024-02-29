Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pop icon Chaka Khan has announced concert at Warwick Castle this summer.

She will open The Castle Sessions season of concerts at the historic venue with her career-spanning show A Celebration of 50 Years In Music on Wednesday July 3.

Tickets for the show will be on sale from 10am tomorrow (Friday March 1).

A poster for the event. Picture supplied.

Tickets for other shows in the season from Craig David Presents TS5, The Darkness, JLS and MIKA are on sale now.

Chaka’s show will also include a guest appearance from Corrine Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows.

Chaka Khan was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, marking an incredible 50 years of musical excellence in which time she has won 10 Grammy Awards.