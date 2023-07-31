New partnership formed to transform old churchyard at All Saints church in Leamington

The church has partnered with community organisation ARC (Achieving Results in Communities) with the aim of transforming the old churchyard into ‘a haven for reflection, wellbeing and wildlife’

All Saints Parish church in Leamington town centre has partnered with a community organisation to transform its old churchyard.

The church has partnered with community organisation ARC (Achieving Results in Communities) with the aim of turning the old churchyard into ‘a haven for reflection, wellbeing and wildlife’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ARC will be engaging community members to help transform the grassy area south of the church into a welcoming space for contemplation in nature.

Work taking place at the All Saints' Parish church churchyard. Picture supplied.

This is a second phase of work, a wildflower area already having been created in the enclosed area to the east of the church.

The project will be launched at Art in the Park this weekend (August 5 and 6) with an information stall where people can find out more and sign up for gardening sessions and regular information updates.

Starting on August 11, ARC will run free weekly sessions from 10am to noon every Friday, with a focus on gardening for wellbeing and wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participants will be invited to share their ideas of the design and get involved in planting and maintenance of the space, habitat creation and nature based crafts. There will be time to relax and chat with light refreshments provided.

All Saints' Parish church and its churchyard. Picture supplied.

Kath Pasteur, director of ARC, said: “We are hugely excited to be partnering with All Saints’ Church to deliver this initiative.

“The former churchyard at All Saints’ Church is in need of regeneration. Our experience shows that spending time outdoors contributing positively to our local environment has a wide range of health and wellbeing benefits for people. This alliance will result in an inspiring, creative and relaxing space where nature and people can thrive alongside one another.”

The initial work is funded by Warwick District Council and planting will focus on enhancing biodiversity, with trees and shrubs alongside a seasonally changing spectacle of perennial flowers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No gardening skills will be required by those wishing to get involved and all tools will be provided.

Future plans for the churchyard include the installation of a labyrinth in the garden as well as creating a space for artistic, cultural and community events for the benefit of people living in the town.