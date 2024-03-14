New play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook opens within new housing development
A new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened.
The £78,600 scheme – funded by a payment from the developers known as a Section 106 agreement – has been developed by Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team following consultation with residents who have recently moved into the village’s new 50-home development.
Centrally located on the Anchitel Green, the play area has been designed for all ages from toddlers to teenagers.
Cllr Matt Collins, who represents Bishop’s Tachbrook ward, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to deliver this great new facility which will provide a safe and welcoming environment for local children, including those with special needs to grow and develop through play.”
The new playground, installed by Kompan Ltd has a range of wooden equipment with a two person see-saw, climbing and balancing trails, two swings (one toddler), slide, jump square (trampoline), tipi carousel and play hut.