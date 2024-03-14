New play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook opens within new housing development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened.

The £78,600 scheme – funded by a payment from the developers known as a Section 106 agreement – has been developed by Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team following consultation with residents who have recently moved into the village’s new 50-home development.

A new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened. Pictured at the new play area from left to right: Emily Holland, Kompan Ltd,Alistair Clark, AC Lloyd, Sally Watts Warwick District Council, Cllr Matt Collins. Photo supplied

Centrally located on the Anchitel Green, the play area has been designed for all ages from toddlers to teenagers.

Cllr Matt Collins, who represents Bishop’s Tachbrook ward, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to deliver this great new facility which will provide a safe and welcoming environment for local children, including those with special needs to grow and develop through play.”

The new playground, installed by Kompan Ltd has a range of wooden equipment with a two person see-saw, climbing and balancing trails, two swings (one toddler), slide, jump square (trampoline), tipi carousel and play hut.

There are also scooter and cycle racks.

Emily Holland, area sales manager for Kompan Ltd, added: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Warwick District Council in delivering this exciting new play area for the local community.