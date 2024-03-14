New play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook opens within new housing development

The play equipment is suitable for children from toddlers to teenagers.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened.

Read More
Road works set to start ahead of completion of new Oakley School in Leamington

The £78,600 scheme – funded by a payment from the developers known as a Section 106 agreement – has been developed by Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team following consultation with residents who have recently moved into the village’s new 50-home development.

A new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened. Pictured at the new play area from left to right: Emily Holland, Kompan Ltd,Alistair Clark, AC Lloyd, Sally Watts Warwick District Council, Cllr Matt Collins. Photo suppliedA new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened. Pictured at the new play area from left to right: Emily Holland, Kompan Ltd,Alistair Clark, AC Lloyd, Sally Watts Warwick District Council, Cllr Matt Collins. Photo supplied
A new play area in Bishop’s Tachbrook has now opened. Pictured at the new play area from left to right: Emily Holland, Kompan Ltd,Alistair Clark, AC Lloyd, Sally Watts Warwick District Council, Cllr Matt Collins. Photo supplied
Most Popular

Centrally located on the Anchitel Green, the play area has been designed for all ages from toddlers to teenagers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Matt Collins, who represents Bishop’s Tachbrook ward, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to deliver this great new facility which will provide a safe and welcoming environment for local children, including those with special needs to grow and develop through play.”

The new playground, installed by Kompan Ltd has a range of wooden equipment with a two person see-saw, climbing and balancing trails, two swings (one toddler), slide, jump square (trampoline), tipi carousel and play hut.

There are also scooter and cycle racks.

Emily Holland, area sales manager for Kompan Ltd, added: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Warwick District Council in delivering this exciting new play area for the local community.

"With accessibility and inclusivity at the heart of the design, this really is a play space to be enjoyed by all.”

Related topics:Warwick District Council