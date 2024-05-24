New playground opens in Kenilworth housing estate in time for the half term holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new playground has opened in a Kenilworth housing estate in time for the half term holidays.

More than 20 families joined representatives from Warwick District Council and the Vistry Group to open the new playground at Stoneleigh View, off Glasshouse Lane.

Stoneleigh View is the result of a collaboration between the Vistry Group (formerly Countryside Partnerships), Warwick District Council and its housing company Milverton Homes.

Warwick District Council's Cllr Wightman and April Knapp join the Stoneleigh View community and Vistry team to celebrate playground opening. Photo supplied

So far 178 homes are occupied on the site, which is a mixed-tenure development that over the next four years will see 620 homes built in the town.

At the opening, the playground was also officially handed over to the Warwick District Council as a public space.

Cllr Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “The new playground is a great asset for residents who are part of this growing community in Kenilworth.

"We hope that the families living here will enjoy using the facilities and it will become a sociable and well used meeting point.”

Left to right shows: resident Francesca, April Knapp from Warwick District Council, Isabella aged three, Cllr Wightman and Vistry's Dean Jarrett. Photo supplied

Cllr Paul Wightman, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, added: “It’s wonderful to see this new play area officially open and for the new community to be reaping the benefits of a successful partnership between the council and the Vistry Group; providing affordable housing including new council homes for the area and a welcoming and inclusive public space for all to enjoy.”

Adam Sharpe, Vistry’s managing director for South West Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be handing over this playground to Warwick District Council for the residents to enjoy.

"Joint ventures such as this provide a range of high-quality family homes to suit people from all walks of life.

"The blend of open market and affordable properties provides a wonderfully diverse neighbourhood where communities can thrive.”