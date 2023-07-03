New potentially life-saving defibrillator is installed at church in Kenilworth

Kenilworth HeartSafe has had the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) installed at Kenilworth United Reform Church in Abbey Hill last week.

Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) has had the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) installed at Kenilworth United Reform Church in Abbey Hill last week.

The installation of the device, which will accessible at all times, was part of KHS’s Saving Lives in Kenilworth campaign .

Pictured with the new AED are (left to right): KHS Chairman Neil Morris, Seringa Dudley (a fellow KHS trustee and lead trainer); Mark Stevens the main funder and George Jones the church leader at Kenilworth URC. Picture supplied.

It was funded partly from church funds and with a substantial donation from Mark Stevens, a former warden at Saint Nicholas church, who dedicated his donation to the memory of his late friend Keith Grierson, the founding Chairman of KHS.

KHS Chairman Neil Morris said: “This is now the 26th publicly accessible AED in our community and the 19th facilitated by KHS since our campaign started three years ago.

"KHS was approached by Kenilworth URC to assist in sourcing funds for the installation with the church having around 25 per cent of the monies required.

"Mark had been in contact with us indicating his wish to support KHS’ campaign in Keith’s memory and he readily agreed to fund the significant shortfall which is an incredibly generous gesture.

"This campaign is to ensure that we have both the equipment and skills to help keep us all safe in the community where we live, work and play.”