A new president has taken over the helm at the Warwick Lions Club.

The club, which serves the Warwick and Leamington areas, held a meeting in June at the Warwick Arms Hotel to welcome in a new president.

Outgoing president John Tunney handed over his chain of office to Neil Chisholm, who is also a past district governor with the Lions.

Outgoing Warwick Lions president John Tunney (right) with the new president Neil Chisholm (left). Photo supplied

In his acceptance speech Neil said that he had “great plans for the Club in 2024/5 in what he hopes will be a progressive year with the motto “Serve we Smile”.”

The Lions Club is made up of members of the community who want to help those in need.

Warwick Lions supports local charities and causes such as Safeline, Vision and the Side by Side Theatre, they help families in crisis, support youth activities and currently provide advice and support at the Gap and Packmores Community Centres.