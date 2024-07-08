Video: Council sees red after giant bull is painted on the side of 400-year-old pub near Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pub landlord is facing legal action from the council after having a giant bull painted on the side of his 400-year-old inn.

Martin Peel paid a local artist £1,200 to have the 8ft mural on the side of The Bull’s Head in Wootton Wawen.

The artwork was finished in April and Mr Peel says it was a big hit with visitors to the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Peel, 52, alongside the new mural at The Bull's Head Pub in Wootten Wawen. Photo by Emma Trimble / SWNS

But at the end June, Mr Peel, 52, received a letter from Stratford District Council saying it breached planning rules for listed properties.

The dad-of-two, who has run the 16th century pub for three years, has four weeks to paint over the giant Hereford bull or face legal action.

Mr Peel, who runs the pub with his partner Omm, 43, said: “It’s a beautiful pub and the painting just communicates what we do.

“It was meant to be eye-catching and a bit of fun while respecting the heritage of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new mural at The Bull's Head Pub in Wootten Wawen. Photo by Emma Trimble / SWNS

“It’s an impressive structure. It’s historic but a lot of people think we’re just a big house which can be confusing for people.

“We feel it’s a mural that works in line with the era of the heritage. We take the heritage very seriously.

“We’ve put a new bar and period fireplace and chimney in a room that’s been ignored which was all done at our own personal cost.

“That has been done through planning but we just didn’t realise this was a crime.

Martin Peel, 52, alongside the new mural at The Bull's Head Pub in Wootten Wawen. Photo by Emma Trimble / SWNS

“The council just said ‘it’s not acceptable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get a lot of positive comments from people in the pub, you get people stopping and taking pictures with it.

“It doesn’t detract from the heritage of the building. We did have a large vinyl banner at the front which looked awful, it didn’t suit the pub.”

Mr Peel, a former aircraft mechanic, believes the council were alerted by just one villager who didn’t like the design.

He has vowed to fight the ruling saying the painting was done by an artist using traditional methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’re getting special consultation from a local planner but we’ve been told we can’t get planning retrospectively.

“We want to approach the council formally and need to do things properly.

“There will be someone in the village who has lived in an old house for years, checked in with the council maybe and didn’t like it.

“We are determined to keep the bull painting. We’d be obliterating three days of work by an artist using skills which are dying out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything we do is with an eye on heritage. We see ourselves as temporary custodians of this wonderful pub.

“Every piece of art is unique.”

The painting was done by artist Phil Taylor who has been signwriting for 40 years.

Many residents have rallied around Mr Peel, saying the painting has helped “put the village on the map”.

One local, called Jim, said: “It’s a real shame someone living here has moaned to the council for no reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This person has probably never even set foot inside the Bull. If they had, they'd see what an amazing job Martin and Omm are doing.”

Another said: “Typical bully council throwing their bloody weight around. Why punish someone like Martin for doing something positive?

“The bull mural looks amazing and has put this place on the map.”

Mr Peel has instructed lawyers to investigate appealing the decision.

Stratford District Council refused to comment on the case.