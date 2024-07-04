Motorists asked to allow extra time for journeys around major Leamington roundabouts as works enter new phase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being asked to allow extra time for journeys around major two Leamington roundabouts as improvement works enter a new phase later this month.

Work on the improvements to Queensway and Ford Foundry/Vitsœ(Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) roundabouts are well underway.

As the programme of works enters a new phase, traffic management is to be extended from 22 to 31 July, traffic management will be from 8am to 5pm.

The effect on traffic will be monitored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highway improvements on the A452 Europa Way at the Fords Foundry and Queensway roundabouts.

The layout of traffic management will also be changing. A trial of this new layout will be taking place today, Thursday 4 July. This will be monitored and if disruption is minimal, the new layout will be in place on Monday 8 July onwards.

More information and updates are available on the County Council’s webpage A452 Europa Way corridor – Warwickshire County Council

When completed, the scheme will see traffic signals at the two roundabouts, additional lanes, shared footway and dedicated off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities to enable more effective and safer crossing of roads.

Due for completion in Summer 2025, the project will complement existing routes and create a corridor of connected cycling and walking links to help facilitate active travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: "We understand that this major scheme on busy junctions will inevitably cause some delays, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"Rest assured, we are working closely with the contractor to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"We are making adjustments as the scheme progresses and we have a clearer picture of how people’s journeys are being affected.

“We truly appreciate the patience and cooperation of commuters, local businesses and residents during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the long run, this project will greatly enhance safety and traffic flow, boost business and retail activity, and offer more options for active travel.