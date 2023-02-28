The centre will be made up of 61 units.

A new £5.5 million business and industrial scheme in Warwick is set to open to the public, creating dozens of opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Space Business Centre Warwick is now open and its developer AC Lloyd is hoping it will give business owners in Warwickshire and the West Midlands more opportunities to grow their existing operations or start new ones.

The Space Business Centre in Warwick. Photo supplied

The Warwick-based property company is aiming to replicate the success of its Space Business Centres in Gloucester and Cheltenham.

Tony Hargreave, property asset manager at AC Lloyd, said a host of industries from retail, manufacturing, professional services and catering will be able to make use of the business park, which is located near AC Lloyd’s headquarters in Tachbrook Park.

He said: “We are now set to open our new Space Business Centre Warwick with a number of tenants already signed up and ready to get to work.

“The variety in the units is designed to accommodate a wide range of purposes, with mezzanine levels among the options, and we hope to see a vibrant business community develop here in the coming months and years.”

Space Business Centre Warwick is comprised of 61 units ranging in size along with two facilities blocks containing a kitchen, toilets and shower room.

One or two car-parking spaces will be allocated to each unit and there will be 12 electric car charging points installed along with solar panels on some of the roofs and a cycle shelter.