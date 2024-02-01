Register
New restaurant bringing 'Indian cuisine with a twist' opens in Warwick

The restaurant opened in January.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
A new restaurant has opened in Warwick’s independent shopping street.

Fusion Clan opened in Smith Street January 18 and specialises in “Indian cuisine with a twist”.

Aby Joseph BEM from Warwick, together with Thomas (a mechanical engineer turned film producer) and Joshi (a chef for more than 20 years), both from Stratford, are behind the venture.

Aby said: “Our mission is simple yet ambitious. We're on a quest to infuse Kerala's essence into global palates, offering something far beyond the typical curry and rice.

People often stereotype Indian food, but that's not what we're about.

“We're putting our own spin on Western dishes, crafting a menu that tells a unique story.

“One of our soon-to-be favourites is the Cassava Lasagna – a delightful blend of cassava, cheese, and spice-infused roasted beef. It's just one example of how we're redefining Indian cuisine.

“Fusion Clan is all about bringing you flavours of South India intertwined with European cuisine.

“At Fusion Clan, every dish reflects our dedication to culinary excellence and innovation. Joshi's expertise, gained over 20 years as a chef in the UK, shines through in every bite.”

Aby also said the community has already been very supportive.

She said: “The local community have been amazing – coming in to dine with us and showing lots of support. It's been overwhelming.”

"Come by and taste Indian flavours in a whole new way.”

Fusion Clan has also announced a Valentine's week menu running from February 8 to 14.

For more information go to: www.fusionclanwarwick.co.uk or go to: https://www.facebook.com/fusionclanwarwick