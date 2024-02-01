New restaurant bringing 'Indian cuisine with a twist' opens in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new restaurant has opened in Warwick’s independent shopping street.

Fusion Clan opened in Smith Street January 18 and specialises in “Indian cuisine with a twist”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new restaurant has opened in Warwick’s independent shopping street. Fusion Clan opened in Smith Street January 18 and specialises in “Indian cuisine with a twist”. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aby Joseph BEM from Warwick, together with Thomas (a mechanical engineer turned film producer) and Joshi (a chef for more than 20 years), both from Stratford, are behind the venture.

Aby said: “Our mission is simple yet ambitious. We're on a quest to infuse Kerala's essence into global palates, offering something far beyond the typical curry and rice.

“People often stereotype Indian food, but that's not what we're about.

“We're putting our own spin on Western dishes, crafting a menu that tells a unique story.

A new restaurant has opened in Warwick’s independent shopping street. Fusion Clan opened in Smith Street January 18 and specialises in “Indian cuisine with a twist”. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One of our soon-to-be favourites is the Cassava Lasagna – a delightful blend of cassava, cheese, and spice-infused roasted beef. It's just one example of how we're redefining Indian cuisine.

“Fusion Clan is all about bringing you flavours of South India intertwined with European cuisine.

“At Fusion Clan, every dish reflects our dedication to culinary excellence and innovation. Joshi's expertise, gained over 20 years as a chef in the UK, shines through in every bite.”

Aby also said the community has already been very supportive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “The local community have been amazing – coming in to dine with us and showing lots of support. It's been overwhelming.”

"Come by and taste Indian flavours in a whole new way.”

Fusion Clan has also announced a Valentine's week menu running from February 8 to 14.