New sensory forest school opens at school in Warwick
A mural was also created for the school
A new sensory forest school was officially opened at a school in Warwick last week.
The new site was unveiled on Wednesday September 28 at Evergreen School in Brittain Lane.
The school said the site will help the pupils with more complex needs to access ‘a safe, inspiring and tranquil environment’.
It was officially opened by Helen Owen from National Grid, one of the many volunteers who, with the help of her team, helped to create the space and bring Charlotte’s (the forest school lead) vision come to life.
Along with their time, they also provided a donation for the mural which Title (graffiti artist, Andrew Mills) created for Evergreen.
Charlotte, the forest school lead, said: “The beautiful artwork illustrates all of the woodland animals and birds relating to classes across the Evergreen Community and really brings the space to life.
“Not every classroom has walls.”