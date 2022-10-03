Princethorpe pupils bury time capsule - which includes a Covid test and UEFA Women’s Euros flag
The capsule included letters from Year 7 pupils as well as memorabilia from 2022
Princethorpe pupils have buried a time capsule under the college’s new science centre.
Artefacts, objects and articles that reflect modern day life were placed in the capsule and buried last Tuesday (September 27) for future pupils of the school to find.
The capsule was buried under the entrance to the new Science Centre, which is currently under construction.
It included letters and articles produced by Year 7 pupils in their history lessons, reflecting life today and their hopes for the future.
Amongst the treasures was memorabilia from 2022, including a flag from the UEFA Women’s Euros, newspaper articles about the appointment of the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
Pupils also included comics, such as the Beano and The Week, as well as brochures and magazines reflecting the school. They also included a lateral flow test.
The location of the capsule has been registered with The International Time Capsule Society and can be opened in 50 years.
Year 7 pupils, Lauren Dent and Krishan Patel, together with their history teacher, Tracey Hester, and foundation assistant Head, Alex Darkes, handed over the time capsule to the contractors, Trendgrey Construction, who are building the new £8 million Science Centre at the top of the college’s Lime Walk.
Lauren and Krishan then got to place the capsule in the cavity under the floor, assisted by Kevin Wynne, site manager, before the floor blocks were replaced and the cavity was sealed.
Foundation assistant Head, Alex Darkes said: “The new Science Centre is a significant project for Princethorpe and the burial of the time capsule is an exciting way for pupils to engage with and commemorate the new building.”
“There are some really interesting documents and artefacts in the time capsule that will be fascinating for future pupils to unearth in 2072.
"It was a pleasure to watch pupils come together to share these important memories, capturing the history of the school and life in 2022 and leaving behind treasures for future generations.”