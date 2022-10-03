Warwick Arts Centre hosting its first 'Weekender' event featuring free performances and workshops

The Warwick Arts Centre, in Coventry, will be kicking off its autumn/winter season with its first ‘Weekender’ event full of activities and performances. Photo supplied by Warwick Arts Centre

The Warwick Arts Centre will be kicking off its autumn/winter season with its first ‘Weekender’ event full of activities and performances.

Running from Thursday (October 6) to Sunday (October 9), the four-day event features international performances, creative workshops, music, and more – with the majority of the activities being free.

Warwickshire songstress Ellie Gowers, new work by Coventry composer Derek Nisbet for the London Sinfonietta, and local spoken word/ rap artist John Bernard will be giving free performances on Thursday.

Advertisement

Friday takes the theme ‘try something new’ with free drop-in textiles, poetry and printmaking workshops, and ‘Mini Creatives B'Opera First Songs’ sessions for children aged 0 to four.

‘Use Your Voice’ is Saturday's theme, with beatboxing workshops from Jasmine Gardosi and performances from Black Voices, Gospel Revisited and John Bernard.

Sunday will feature free art, craft and music workshops.

There will also be ticketed (admission fees apply) appearances from Powerpoint comic Dave Gorman and the UK premiere of Rewards For The Tribe, by Australian dance companies Chunky Move and Restless Dance; the Aurora Orchestra, and comedian Jessica Fostekew as well as more.

Advertisement

Doreen Foster, Warwick Arts Centre's Director, said: "The Weekender is more than a great programme of live events; it's about creating an open house, where everyone feels welcome and everyone leaves with great memories.

"This is our first season where all our brilliant spaces are fully open from the start, and we can't wait to welcome everyone in to enjoy radical art, inspiring music and creative workshops with amazing artists."