New shop set for Leamington's former Paperchase unit applies to open 24 hours
In May, The Courier and Weekly News shared a story about plans for the old stationery shop unit on the Parade to be turned into a convenience shop operated by Nisa.
Paperchase, as a chain, went into administration in February 2023 and all stores across the UK closed by the end of March.
Since then the unit on the Parade, which is between Flying Tiger and McDonald’s, has been empty.
According to the planning documents, the Grade II listed site would also have a Pret a Manger Express coffee machine inside the new store.
Now premises licence has now been submitted by the applicant detailing opening hours and times for the sale of alcohol.
The licence included opening 24 hours from Monday to Sunday and selling alcohol between the hours of 5am and 2am.
If the plans get the go ahead the store would join similar shops on the Parade such as Tesco and Poundland – however none of these are open as long as the proposed Nisa.
The McDonald’s on the Parade, which is a company known for often having some sites open 24 hours a day, closes at 11pm.
Since the first plans were submitted, two other applications for the shop unit have also been lodged with Warwick District Council by the Nisa operators – The Dougall Group.
These are for more signage and work inside to alter the ground and first floors to create new rooms and a toilet as well as replacing the current lift.