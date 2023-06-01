Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

New Thai restaurant due to open in Leamington next month - but you could get in early

There will be a soft launch this month.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

A new Thai restaurant is set to open in Leamington next month.

Read More
Team at historic Warwick building looking to recruit more volunteers - can you s...

Rosa’s Thai, a restaurant group founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore in 2008, will open its doors on the Parade on July 1.

Rosa's Thai will be opening in Leamington next monthRosa's Thai will be opening in Leamington next month
Rosa's Thai will be opening in Leamington next month
Most Popular

The restaurant, which will be opening in what used to be the former Bill’s restaurant, will serve dishes such as curries, noodles and stir-fries.

According to the group, the restaurant has been designed to ‘embrace its historical surroundings and retains the building's character through original features, resulting in a lived-in atmosphere with a Rosa’s touch’.

The restaurant also showcases collectables from Rosa's history.

Gavin Adair, CEO, said: “It’s been a big year for Rosa’s Thai so far and we’re very excited to start the summer by introducing Rosa’s incredible food to the people of Leamington.”

Rosa’s Thai will also be offering diners 50 per cent off their food bill during a soft launch from June 27 to June 30.