New Thai restaurant due to open in Leamington next month - but you could get in early

There will be a soft launch this month.

A new Thai restaurant is set to open in Leamington next month.

Rosa’s Thai, a restaurant group founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore in 2008, will open its doors on the Parade on July 1.

Rosa's Thai will be opening in Leamington next month

The restaurant, which will be opening in what used to be the former Bill’s restaurant, will serve dishes such as curries, noodles and stir-fries.

According to the group, the restaurant has been designed to ‘embrace its historical surroundings and retains the building's character through original features, resulting in a lived-in atmosphere with a Rosa’s touch’.

The restaurant also showcases collectables from Rosa's history.

Gavin Adair, CEO, said: “It’s been a big year for Rosa’s Thai so far and we’re very excited to start the summer by introducing Rosa’s incredible food to the people of Leamington.”

