Team at historic Warwick building looking to recruit more volunteers - can you spare some of your time?

The team at a historic building in Warwick is looking to recruit more volunteers across a variety of roles.
As part of Volunteers’ Week 2023, which is a national event running from June 1 to 7, the Lord Leycester are hosting an afternoon drop-in event in the Lord Leycester, Great Hall on June 7 from 4pm to 6pm.
This event is for local people to find out more about volunteering at the Lord Leycester
The Lord Leycester is a medieval half-timbered framed building, built by the United Guild of Warwick in the 14th to 15th centuries and acquired by Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester in 1571 to found a home for deserving military.
The volunteer roles on offer include front of house positions, engagement and outreach opportunities in the activity events, gardening positions and research opportunities.
A spokesperson from the Lord Leycester said: “You can offer a few hours each week in our five hundred year old garden; research the lives and stories of 450 Brethren who lived at the Lord Leycester since Elizabethan times; dress up as a tour guide; help with our visitor activities and assist our ticket office staff on the front desk…to list just a few volunteer placements.”
The drop-in event will provide information on each of the volunteer roles and people will also be able to register their interest with the volunteer coordinator and chat to staff of the Lord Leycester.
The Lord Leycester is currently undergoing a £4.8 million refurbishment and capital works programme that is partially funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund Project.
The restoration and improvement project will restore and improve the heritage visitor experience with new exhibitions and interpretation, improve access and provide more opportunities to get involved in heritage and community activities.
The Lord Leycester will be re-opening to the public in Summer 2023.
To find out more attend the event on June 7, or if you cannot make it get in touch with Georgia Wilkes: at [email protected] or by calling 01926 491422.