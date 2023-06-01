Team at historic Warwick building looking to recruit more volunteers - can you spare some of your time?

Volunteers are needed in many roles – including in the garden, front of house and tour guides.

The team at a historic building in Warwick is looking to recruit more volunteers across a variety of roles.

As part of Volunteers’ Week 2023, which is a national event running from June 1 to 7, the Lord Leycester are hosting an afternoon drop-in event in the Lord Leycester, Great Hall on June 7 from 4pm to 6pm.

The Lord Leycester is looking to recruit volunteers across a range of roles. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

This event is for local people to find out more about volunteering at the Lord Leycester

The Lord Leycester is a medieval half-timbered framed building, built by the United Guild of Warwick in the 14th to 15th centuries and acquired by Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester in 1571 to found a home for deserving military.

The volunteer roles on offer include front of house positions, engagement and outreach opportunities in the activity events, gardening positions and research opportunities.

A spokesperson from the Lord Leycester said: “You can offer a few hours each week in our five hundred year old garden; research the lives and stories of 450 Brethren who lived at the Lord Leycester since Elizabethan times; dress up as a tour guide; help with our visitor activities and assist our ticket office staff on the front desk…to list just a few volunteer placements.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drop-in event will provide information on each of the volunteer roles and people will also be able to register their interest with the volunteer coordinator and chat to staff of the Lord Leycester.

The Lord Leycester is currently undergoing a £4.8 million refurbishment and capital works programme that is partially funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund Project.

The restoration and improvement project will restore and improve the heritage visitor experience with new exhibitions and interpretation, improve access and provide more opportunities to get involved in heritage and community activities.

The Lord Leycester will be re-opening to the public in Summer 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement