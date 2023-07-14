Warwick District Council’s project team is working with Historic England to determine how best to preserve and record what has been found and the implications this could have on the design of the new building at Abbey Fields.

New timescales will be discussed for the work on a new public swimming pool at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth after “significant medieval remains” were discovered at the site.

Warwick District Council’s (WDC) project team is working with Historic England to determine how best to preserve and record what has been found and the implications this could have on the design of the new building.

WDC is also now working with its contractor Kier to review the impact that these historic findings will have on the timeline for the building works.

The former Abbey Fields swimming pool in 2021. Photo by Mike Baker (MDB)

Councillor Chris King, WDC’s portfolio holder for Place, said: “Throughout this project we’ve been mindful of the historic significance of Abbey Fields and the need to carefully balance the future needs of our local community, whilst ensuring that the integrity of the scheduled monument is retained.

"Our position on this hasn’t changed and in the coming weeks we will work with our contractual partners and Historic England to reach the best possible outcome.”

WDC has said that an update report will be brought to councillors as soon as the best solution and new timescales for the construction work have been agreed.

On the remains, Neil Rimmington an inspector of ancient monuments for Historic England, said: “The quality and extent of these archaeological remains is remarkable and provide an amazing insight into the history and everyday life of this monastic site.”