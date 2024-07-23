Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New traders are set to appear at Kenilworth's weekly market thanks to a new initiative.

New traders are set to attend the market over the next six weeks after a collaborative initiative was launched by by Warwick District Council, Kenilworth Town Council, and CJ’s Events Warwickshire.

The initiative offers new traders the chance to participate in six markets for £99, with the aim of helping them grow their businesses while boosting footfall.

Kenilworth Market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re committed to supporting local businesses and creating a thriving marketplace.

"This initiative not only helps traders but also enhances the overall market experience for shoppers. We’re working hard to ensure its continued growth and success.

"As the market fees are set by the district council, we’d like to thank them and Kenilworth Town Council for the support to offer this initiative.”

The market takes place every Thursday at Abbey End.