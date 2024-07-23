Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival hailed a 'triumph' for the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival has been hailed a “triumph” for the community.

The festival, which was organised by Warwick Court Leet, took place at Warwick Racecourse on July 12 and 13.

Hundreds of people attended the event featuring 40 ales and beers, 10 ciders, a prosecco bar, and live music.

The annual Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival has been hailed a “triumph” for the community. Top left shows volunteers from The Lord Leycester Hospital, including The Master, Heidi Mayer. Bottom right shows: Warwick Court Leet Ale Taster, Simon Garwood, and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, sampling the beers. Photos supplied by Warwick Court Leet

Roy Glassborow, Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, said: “Preliminary figures are impressive – and we’ll confirm the results after due diligence – but I must extend a massive ‘well done’ to the Warwick Court Leet social committee for an outstanding event.

"The sunny weather boosted attendance, and the festival’s success is a testament to everyone’s hard work.

"To our attendees, volunteers, and supporters – thank you. The musical entertainment was fantastic, and it was a joy to see everyone singing and dancing.”

Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, also praised the event. He said: “A fabulous night of great beer, music, and company.

The festival opened on Friday and for the first two hours was staffed by volunteers from The Lord Leycester Hospital, including The Master, Heidi Mayer. Photo by Warwick Court Leet

"A huge thank you to the organisers, volunteers, local business sponsors, and all the attendees for creating such a wonderful atmosphere.”

The festival featured performances on The Castle Inn Music Stage by local artists including:The Smashed Vinyls, Hunky Davy, Paul William Gibson Music, English Jones, The Hanksters, Chris N Jones, The Storers, DABB4 +1, KC Jones Duo, The Stationary Wilburys, and Alchemista.

Heart of Warwickshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) also supported the event, adding: “Congratulations on a brilliant festival. All our members had a great time.”

The festival also helped raise money for the Warwick Court Leet Grant Fund, which supports charities and community groups in the CV34 area.

Warwick Court Leet Ale Taster, Simon Garwood, and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, sampling the beers. Photo by Warwick Court Leet

More than £50,000 has been granted since the festival began.

Noel Butler, chairman of Warwick Court Leet’s social committee, said: “With a combination of excellent drinks, fantastic music, and community spirit, the Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival was a resounding triumph for our community and for celebrating with friends.

"Here’s to many more years of celebration and fundraising for the community.”

Local businesses also supported the event, with sponsors including: Four Penny Pub and Hotel (headline sponsor), The Castle Inn (music stage sponsor), Godfrey-Payton Chartered Surveyors, Russell Lane Jewellers, Coco Rose Boutique, and many others who sponsored beer barrels and advertising in the new Tasting Notes magazine.