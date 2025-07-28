New unit with state-of-the-art breast cancer detection equipment opens at Warwick Hospital

A new unit with state-of-the-art breast cancer detection equipment has opened at Warwick Hospital.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) opened the new tomosynthesis unit in the Helen Clarke Suite earlier in July.

This state-of-the-art equipment – is an addition to the Trust’s existing mammography services – and was made possible through funds donated to the SWFT Charity, the official NHS charity of SWFT.

Members of the breast care team at Warwick Hospital and Jake Barlow from SWFT Charity. Photo supplied

Donations have been provided to the charity patients and families who have been supported by the Helen Clarke Suite.

Unlike traditional mammography, tomosynthesis (also known as 3D mammography) captures multiple images of the breast from different angles, creating a layered, three-dimensional view.

The Trust said this “significantly improves accuracy, especially for patients with dense breast tissue, reducing false positives and the risk of missed diagnoses”.

Clinical lead Leigh-Anne Keyte said: "With the support of community funding, this powerful tool will enhance our ability to detect cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages, ultimately saving lives and improving outcomes for countless patients.

"We cannot say thank you enough for the charitable contributions we have received."

Marc Laukam from GE Healthcare added: "We’re proud to support South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust with the 3D Tomosynthesis upgrade on their GEHC Senographe Pristina system.

"This advanced technology enhances image clarity, diagnostic confidence and enables earlier and more accurate detection of breast cancer at the same dose as our 2D system.

"For patients, it means a more reassuring experience. For staff, it brings an improved workflow and clinical efficiency which helps to deliver the highest standard of care.”