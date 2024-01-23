New walks around Leamington to be launched by group thanked by town mayor
Leamington History Group will launch a new programme of guided walks around the town.
Volunteers from the group lead the walks, which are supported by Leamington Town Council and aim to take residents and visitors to some of the best and most interesting parts of the town.
Mayor of Leamington Cllr Alan Boad recently held a reception at the town hall to thank the volunteers.
Last year, the group lead walks which explored topics including Leamington's Imperial history, A Walk Back in Time, Secret Leamington, Leamington's Best Sights, Menage a Trois: An architect, engineer, and an aviary and Leamington Railway Station.
One of our most popular walks was Time for a Pee: Leamington's time pieces and public conveniences.
Stella Bolitho, chair of the history group said "We were able to expand both the number of walks and the range of walk themes, thanks to our enthusiastic, knowledgeable guides.
"Many residents - some of whom have lived in Leamington for quite some time - have commented that they learn something new every time.
"Our new programme for 2024 is currently being developed.
"We hope to enhance our walk provision by providing bookable group walks for birthdays, celebrations and for visitors in the area.
"We are lucky in that Leamington has so many fascinating historic places which we can share and promote the town at the same time."
For further information and to book email [email protected]