A new charity has been set up to fundraise for and build a new community centre linking areas in Warwick.

The charity called ‘Priory Pools Community Centre’ is aiming to create the new hub to link the Packmores Estate and Priory Park.

It will replace the existing small Packmores Centre community room at Sussex Court in Lyttelton Road, which the charity The Gap has been running alongside residents and local partners since 2015, after being awarded the contract by Warwick District Council.

The architect’s design of what the new community centre will look like. Graphic supplied

The Packmores Estate is located in the area between Saltisford, Warwick Hospital and Lakin Road.

It has been identified by Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, as a priority area for a new community centre.

Marcos Campos, The Gap’s director, said: “It is great to have had the chance to develop the plans for the new community centre with local residents, who we have been working with for many years.

"We are excited that Priory Pools Community Centre charity is now in place to take this forward.

"We will continue to deliver services for local residents, and look forward to being able to use this amazing new community centre in years to come which will allow us to do so much more in the local area.”

The Gap has been working with the new charity to find a location, gain support from local councils and design plans for the new centre.

The new community centre will be built on the edge of Priory Park to provide a link between the estate and the open space with a cafe overlooking the play area in the park.

The trustee chair of the new Priory Pools Community Centre, and Packmores resident Amanda Burford, said: “We are so excited to now pick up the reins and make this centre a reality.

The Packmores Residents Association is already supporting the fundraising appeal and was the first to make a donation to the new community centre. Photo supplied

“It has been a long-term dream to make this happen on the estate.

"This amazing new fully- accessible community centre will be a huge asset for the area and Warwick as a whole.

"It will be a really flexible space including interview rooms, a group room, and a large community space that can be divided for flexibility, plus a community cafe.

"Please go online and register your support for the plans so we can then move on to the next stage – making the centre a reality.”

The plans have been submitted to the district council and a decision is expected mid-October.

Once planning is secured the charity will begin a fundraising campaign to raise the £2million for building costs.

The public can view the plans and add comments on the district council’s planning portal by searching W/24/1085.

Janette Eslick, Priory Pools Community Centre trustee and lead fundraiser, said: “We are calling on everyone in Warwick to support the fundraising for this new centre over the coming months.

"The new community centre will cost £2 million and we need everyone’s support.

"We are grateful to have already secured substantial support from Warwick District Council and other local trusts, with other funding discussions underway, but we do need the whole of Warwick to come together to help make this happen.

"Please follow us on social media to find out more about how you can get involved or check out our website at: www.priorypoolscc.org”