New Warwick treasure map launched for May half term

A new Treasure Map Trail for Warwick is being launched for the half-term break.

The trail, launched by Warwick Town Council, has been designed specifically for the town and themed on its historic tale of Guy of Warwick.

Maps will be available from Warwick Visitor Information Centre for £3 and will lead children on a trail around the town centre, highlighting hidden gems and offering families a way to explore Warwick at their own pace.

Founded in 2020, Treasure Map Trails is the brainchild of Daniel Johnson, a Bedfordshire dad looking for new ways of entertaining his young children.

The maps, featuring ‘treasures’ including works of art, statues, quirky creations and eye-catching features, use a fantasy or historic theme to grab children’s interest but use real street layouts and recognisable buildings to help them (and their accompanying adults) find their way around.

Every Treasure Map Trail is based around a small section of a real town, aiming for no more than one mile between the two furthest points.

Warwick’s Treasure Map Trail will include hotspots like Smith Street and the Jetty and will encourage people to explore little-known routes around the town, including the leafy walk through Castle Gate, which when open offers a way to access the town centre from St Nicholas’ Park that many people aren’t aware of.

The Treasure Map Trail adds to the already popular Guy of Warwick Trail and the Town Break Trail.

Warwick town centre manager Kelly Scott said: “The Warwick Treasure Map Trail is a great new way for families to explore our town and discover all sorts of hidden ‘treasures’ that they might not know were here.

"It should be a fantastic way to find out more about Warwick, which is an Aladdin’s Cave of history and unique and quirky characteristics.

“Our Treasure Map Trail will be linked to the Guy of Warwick story, which always captivates people’s imagination and makes this trail inextricably linked to our town.

"It’s also eminently affordable, and adds another string to our bow when it comes to family activities and makes Warwick a great place to visit not only in the school holidays, but all year round.”