New Warwickshire bus strategy "excludes Radford Semele" near Leamington

The new bus services strategy for Warwickshire which was announced last month “excludes Radford Semele near Leamington, villagers have said.

On August 30, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) launched, what it called, “significant new and improved bus services across the county”.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “We are thrilled to be rolling out these significant bus network improvements across Warwickshire.

“These changes are a direct result of our commitment to providing a more reliable, efficient, and accessible public transport system for our communities.

New routes and changes to some of the bus services in Warwickshire have been launched. Photo by Warwickshire World.

"By improving key connections—especially with important destinations like Warwick Hospital—and enhancing the overall passenger experience, we are making it easier for people to choose the bus.

"This is a crucial step towards a more sustainable and well-connected Warwickshire, and we are dedicated to building on this momentum.”

In November, Radford Semele residents contacted the Courier to raise concerns about issues with the village bus services provided by Stagecoach .

The FoRGE (Friends of Radford’s Green Environment) group ran a survey last year to find out why people do not use the bus and what villagers want from services.

Group member Judy Steele said: “Most people said buses are unreliable and not frequent enough.”

Judy now says that, despite the new strategy, the same issues remain for villagers.

She said: “The new bus strategy excludes the village completely.

"This is in spite of a survey and appeals to various representatives.

“It takes only takes seven minutes to get to and from Radford Semele by bus, so why is it that we can only do that once an hour?

“It takes six minutes to get to Lillington and they have four buses an hour.

“Surely it is not beyond the wit of the council or Stagecoach to connect us with the town?

"People hardly ever go to Rugby from the village.

“This situation was highlighted to me when I met a friend on the bus the other day and she said ‘what are you doing on the bus?’.

“My reply was, 'I’d be on the bus more often if there were more of them.’

To find out more about the new bus services visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses