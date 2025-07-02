West Midlands Railway has named one of its newest trains in honour of England footballer Jess Carter from Warwick as the Lionesses prepare to defend their Women’s European Championship title.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced defender Jess, 27, went to Myton School and played for Warwick Juniors as a youngster before she signed for Birmingham City aged 16.

She later transferred to Chelsea, where she won five consecutive Super League titles, completing the domestic treble in 2021. Jess now plays for top American side NY/NJ Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myton pupils were among the guests pupils from her former secondary school were among the guests at a special ceremony in her honour at Leamington railway station yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 1)

Myton School pupils and teacher Rachel Cole at Leamington Station with the new West Midlands Railway train named Jess Carter. Picture supplied.

Jess has won more than 40 caps for the Lionesses and was a member of the triumphant squad which famously lifted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley in front of 87,000 fans.

She started in the 2023 World Cup final and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Euros tournament, which kick off in Switzerland tomorrow (Wed 2 Jul).

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “The incredible success of the Lionesses in recent years has been inspirational for the country and we are thrilled to celebrate Jess’s achievement as a local footballer in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The West Midlands is passionate about football and by proudly bearing Jess’s name we hope this train will promote and encourage women and girls to get involved in sport and possibly inspire the next generation of Lionesses.

Jess Carter. Photo by Steve Christo AFP via Getty Images

“In the meantime, we’ll be cheering the Lionesses all the way as they defend their title in Switzerland this summer.”

Rachel Cole, teacher at Myton School, said: “Jess was a talented all-round athlete and it has been inspiring to see how her career has progressed since leaving school.

“From winning titles to representing her country in the World Cup final, everyone at Myton is incredibly proud of what she has achieved and we’ll be supporting her and the Lionesses all the way this summer.

“We are delighted to play our part in naming a train in Jess’s honour and we hope it can help inspire the next generation of Jess Carters to achieve their sporting potential.”