Next year's term dates for Warwickshire schools set to be rubber stamped this week

Shire Hall in Warwick which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Mike Baker

The term dates for Warwickshire schools from September 2025 are set to be rubber stamped this week.

It is proposed that children will return from summer holidays on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the Monday allocated as one of two fixed teacher training days.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

That kicks off an eight-week term with children breaking up for half-term on Friday, October 24.

Back from Monday, November 3, there are then seven weeks until the Christmas holiday kicks in after Friday, December 19.

It is back to the classroom from Monday, January 5, for six weeks until Friday, February 13, for half-term.

There are then five weeks in school until the fortnight-long Easter holiday kicks in on Friday, March 27, with the children returning on Monday, April 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A six-week spell in school is interrupted by a Bank Holiday on Monday, May 4, with the next half-term interval kicking in three weeks later.

The last leg of the year kicks off on Monday, June 1.

The final stray Monday – July 20 – has become the second allocated teacher training day following consultation with schools and stakeholders.

The pattern follows that set for the 2024-25 academic year which starts in September, although schools have three more teacher training days to fit in at their own discretion.

The framework has been set in line with the West Midlands Term Dates Regional Group – a collection of local authorities that seeks to set similar patterns for term dates across neighbouring authorities.

In an informal consultation, schools were told that Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Birmingham had already set the same dates with Coventry and Solihull likely to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 81 responses received by the council, 68 were happy with 11 of the 13 that disagreed expressing concern over a stray Monday being proposed as the last day of term and its potential impact on attendance, hence its use as a teacher training day.

The council is only responsible for term dates for community and voluntary controlled schools. Academies, foundations and aided schools are responsible for setting their own but the council's report notes “there is collaboration” with those with the power to make their own choices.