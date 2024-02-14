Simon Amstell, Rory Bremner and Nina Conti all set to perform at Warwick Castle's returning comedy festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An open-air comedy festival will be returning to Warwick Castle with British comedy stars later this year.

The 2024 line-up will see 13 comedians: Maisie Adam, Eshaan Akbar, Simon Amstell, Stephen Bailey, Angela Barnes, Matt Bragg, Rory Bremner, Nina Conti, Gary Delaney, Janine Harouni, Spencer Jones, Matt Richardson and Freddy Quinne take to the mic.

13 stars of British comedy, including Simon Amstell, Rory Bremner, and Nina Conti, will take to the stage in front of the iconic building for the second annual Comedy at the Castle. Photo supplied

Comedy at the Castle, is presented by Midlands-based comedy promoters CLOSEUP COMEDY, Digbeth Dining Club and Warwick Castle, which will also include street food and bars.

Jack Brabant, director of Digbeth Dining Club, said: "The first year of Comedy at the Castle was a huge success, welcoming the likes of Dylan Moran, Troy Hawke and Milton Jones - to what is probably the most stunning site in the country to host live comedy.

“Naturally we are very excited to build on that success and bring the people of Warwick and beyond a really special weekend that everyone can enjoy.

"With each evening we’ve tried to curate the line-up as carefully as possible - so that everyone’s tastes in comedy, food and drinks are covered."

2024 host Freddy Quinne on stage at Comedy at the Castle 2023. Photo supplied

Each evening will be hosted and compered by Closeup Comedy's resident host Freddy Quinne - host of the comedy podcast: Dead Men Talking.

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, said: “Warwick Castle is delighted to be working in collaboration with Digbeth Dining Club again to host: Comedy at the Castle.

“This incredible evening comedy event returns to Warwick Castle following popular demand in 2023 and we are looking forward to welcoming Comedy fans back to the castle this May to enjoy a line-up of much-loved comedy acts.

“Comedy at the Castle follows a successful five-year partnership with Digbeth Dining Club and is a fantastic addition to Warwick Castle’s line-up of unmissable events throughout 2024.”

Tickets for ‘Comedy at the Castle’ are now on sale from £27.50. The event will be hosted in the courtyard of Warwick Castle from May 24 to May 26.