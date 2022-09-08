NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire launch new care plan for stroke patients

The change, which started as of September 1, is part of a new approach designed to provide ‘high quality and consistent treatment’.

The need for a new stroke pathway was highlighted by an analysis of stroke services carried out between 2016 and 2019 that identified unwanted variation in the range and quality of service provision.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients who need continued treatment in hospital will be transferred to a bedded rehabilitation unit at either George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton or Royal Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital in Warwick. Photo shoes the Leamington Rehabilitation Hospital. Photo by Google Streetview

Patients from across Coventry and Warwickshire will now receive the same treatment no matter where in the region they are from.

All patients who suffer a stroke will initially be treated at a specialist stroke unit at University Hospital, Coventry.

Patients who need continued treatment in hospital will be transferred to a bedded rehabilitation unit at either George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton or Royal Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital in Warwick.

Patients who do not require continued hospital treatment but do need continuing specialist support with their recovery will be treated at home by the Community Stroke Rehabilitation Service.

Dr Anthony Kenton, Consultant Stroke Neurologist at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said: “We are committed to providing the highest possible standard of care for all stroke patients across Coventry and Warwickshire.

"These changes mean that patients, no matter where they live in the region, will receive the same high-quality treatment, and have the best possible chance of recovery.

“Timely and effective treatment is crucial to maximise a patient’s chances of recovering from a stroke, and patients will start seeing the benefits from the new pathway right away.”

Earlier this week the Kenilworth Lido campaigners called on Warwick District Council to pause and review the plans for the new leisure centre – citing escalating costs, efficiency concerns and the recent archaeological finds.

The campaigners also said that the 2018 Business Case and overall design for the site was now out dated.

They also called on the council to conduct a feasibility study for a modern lido instead of a second indoor pool.