Magicians will show off their tricks to an audience in Leamington to raise money for The Myton Hospices this month.

The event will be hosted by St Patrick’s Irish Club where members of the Leamington and Warwick Magic Society will put on a show on Wednesday June 19 from 8pm to 10pm with the doors opening at 7pm.

The show will take the form of a cabaret performance but will also have magicians going from table to table.

